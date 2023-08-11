Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 2449118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Further Reading

