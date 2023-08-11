Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.24. 592,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,124. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

