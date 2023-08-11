Beddow Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 2.3% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($60.06) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,499. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

