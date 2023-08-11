Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,434 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust comprises about 5.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 141,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 343,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 61,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 68,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $29.95.

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

MSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

