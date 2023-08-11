Beddow Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.07. 4,437,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $306.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

