Beldex (BDX) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $205.80 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.40 or 0.06282413 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,645,200 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,225,206 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

