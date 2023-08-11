Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of BLTE stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,975. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

