Bellevue Asset Management LLC Acquires 531 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.1 %

PCAR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.48. 1,450,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.