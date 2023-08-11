Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $74,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $69,716,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,698. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

