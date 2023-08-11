Benchmark Lowers Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Price Target to $30.00

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.56% from the stock’s current price.

AVTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Avantax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avantax

Avantax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 493,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $789.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Avantax has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.23.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $177.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Avantax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.