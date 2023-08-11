Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Trading Up 4.4%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Benesse Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Education Business in Japan; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

