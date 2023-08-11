Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $10,151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,067,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRK-B stock opened at $356.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.22.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

