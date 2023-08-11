Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BTTX

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,005. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David P. Perry purchased 1,233,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $900,122.85. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 13,030,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,512,186.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Better Therapeutics news, Chairman David P. Perry purchased 1,233,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $900,122.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 13,030,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,186.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Berman purchased 54,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $40,005.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 388,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,379.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,699,462 shares of company stock worth $1,240,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Better Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.