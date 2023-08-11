Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $674.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.
