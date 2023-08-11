Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGFV

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $189.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 270.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.