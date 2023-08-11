Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $215.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

