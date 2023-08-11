Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. 1,101,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,520. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $998,380. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

