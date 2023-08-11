Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.28. 1,034,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.76. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

