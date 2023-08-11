Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.64. 13,966,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501,383. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.