Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,594 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,892,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,290,000.

SCHO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,371. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

