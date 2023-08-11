Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,399 shares of company stock worth $2,748,023. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.20. 1,745,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

