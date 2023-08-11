Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of BIOC opened at $1.14 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $672,600.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($12.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Biocept in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

