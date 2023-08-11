Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $343.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $374.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.78.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.42 and its 200-day moving average is $285.55. Biogen has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

