Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $333.00 at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.78.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.