BioLife Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLFS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $652,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,587.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 72,468 shares valued at $1,560,044. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

