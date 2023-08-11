BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at TD Cowen

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.33.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

BLFS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 829,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $540.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.63.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 72,468 shares valued at $1,560,044. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.