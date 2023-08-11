Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:BNGO remained flat at $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 308,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,813. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 464.96% and a negative return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,548,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,589,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,007 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

