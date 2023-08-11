Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after buying an additional 169,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,091,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 233,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $101.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

