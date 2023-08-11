Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.66. 1,646,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.20 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

