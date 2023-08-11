Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,510. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.33. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

