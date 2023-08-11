Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,075,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,824 shares of company stock worth $13,371,472. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $557.52. 801,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $561.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

