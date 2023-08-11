Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $151.29. 4,139,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,691. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

