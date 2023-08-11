Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 90,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. 295,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,994. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

