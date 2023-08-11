Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 0.5%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €42.00 ($46.15) and last traded at €42.60 ($46.81). Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.80 ($47.03).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.39. The company has a market cap of $839.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.