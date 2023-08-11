Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

Bioventus Stock Up 11.7 %

BVS stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 1,136,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $2,205,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,467.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Bioventus news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 181,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $589,505.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,546,807 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,654.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 1,136,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,730,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,467.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,062,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,151. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 736.4% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,735 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 628.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

