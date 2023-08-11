Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.77

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.77 and traded as high as C$8.99. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 25,504 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.77. The firm has a market cap of C$515.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.1184371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

