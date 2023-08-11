Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00049941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029628 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

