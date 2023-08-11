Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock worth $1,155,109 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,039. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $133.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

View Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.