Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Purchases 321,319 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 243.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,319 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for about 0.6% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Aramark worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,938. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

