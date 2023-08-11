Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $36.03. 11,978,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,387,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

