BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

NASDAQ BL traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 852,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,256. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -100.66, a PEG ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,099 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.