Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,678,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of -141.45 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.