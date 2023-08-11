Blue Owl Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.
Blue Owl Capital Price Performance
NYSE:OBDC remained flat at $13.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.25 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
