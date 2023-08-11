BMO Capital Markets Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$39.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QBCRF. TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Price Performance

About Quebecor

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF remained flat at $23.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.