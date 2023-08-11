BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $54.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on D. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

