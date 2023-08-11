BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.38.

CTC.A traded down C$8.34 on Friday, hitting C$157.67. 226,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$173.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$139.24 and a one year high of C$189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

