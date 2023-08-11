BMO Capital Markets Lowers Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $5.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 91.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

ZVIA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 175,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. Analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,198,109 shares in the company, valued at $10,375,074.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares in the company, valued at $10,375,074.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $50,965.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,584 shares of company stock valued at $797,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

