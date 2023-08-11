BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 214.3% in July

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $2.2985 dividend. This is a positive change from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

