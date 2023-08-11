BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.86.

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $85.55 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after buying an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

