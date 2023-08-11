Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Melius started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.80.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $14,973,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $18.53 on Thursday, hitting $3,223.19. The company had a trading volume of 259,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,103. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,787.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,637.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

